Golf courses staying open during COVID-19

Health clubs and gyms are currently closed to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but golf courses are still open, including St. Andrews in Cedar Rapids.

"Staying inside gets really old fast, so it's nice to get a PE activity in," said Kimberly McGurie of Marion.

"It's nice to be able to come out here and have a little fun even through all of this," said Cael Loftsgard of Marion.

The courses are staying open, but have implemented some changes to help prevent the spread of the virus. At St. Andrews, golfers are able to use carts, then staff members clean them after each use. Golfers also aren't allowed to touch the flags and there are no rakes for the bunkers.

"We believe that’s an activity where you can practice social distancing and still be able to get outdoors and get some exercise,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds during a radio call-in show on Monday.