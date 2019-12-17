Goldfish crackers launching new veggie flavors: sweet carrot, cheesy tomato

A staple snack food for kids is getting an upgrade.

Campbell is launching a line of veggie Goldfish crackers. The plant-based snacks will come in two flavors: sweet carrot and cheesy tomato.

The crackers include ingredients sourced from real carrots and tomatoes. They'll hit grocery store shelves started Jan. 1 and should be available nationwide starting in March.

Researches at Campbell say the veggie Goldfish provide a way for parents to introduce more vegetables into their child's diets.