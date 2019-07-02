Golden Knights make annual parachute jump

Earlier tonight in Dubuque, the Golden Knights made an impressive entrance to the Kennedy Mall.

The Golden Knights parachute team performed a demo parachutist jump before the holiday celebrations kick off Wednesday. The Knights will be putting on shows throughout the area for the next few days. One Iowa native Eagle got the chance to jump in front of his family for the first time.

Specialist Skylar Romberg described getting to see and meet all of the kids nearly as exciting as jumping.

"Breathtaking, honestly, there's no other feeling like it, similar to jumping out of a plane. Honestly I couldn't tell you which I like more. I remember being a kid and cheering for skydivers as a kid so I can relate to it," he said.

Kids helped the parachutists fold up their chutes after their jump. The Golden Eagles will be jumping twice Wednesday at the air show and firework spectacular.