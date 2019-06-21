Going fine-free for children, young adult materials bringing families back to Iowa City Public Library

The Iowa City Public Library says they are seeing more people checking things out during the month of June than in years past. Staff says it is because this first summer the library has gone fine-free for children and young adult materials.

The library went fine-free for those materials on June 1, and despite only a three-week sample size, they are not only pleased with the number of people. Staff said they are happy to keep kids from falling under the "summer slide," often referred to as the months children are not in school consistently learning and studying- potentially leading to students losing knowledge during summer vacation.

Between the library books on the shelves downtown, or through their library on wheels, they say it is all an effort to get people more engaged with the library. Kara Logsden, the Community and Access Services Coordinator for the library, cited studies saying having fines serves as a barrier for people using the library.

In just the last three weeks, while the response is encouraging, it is not surprising to people like Logsden.

"We have people coming back to the library that had issues with fines, we have people that are excited checking things out, it's summertime, and we want kids to be reading in the summertime," Logsden said.

"And we've seen a lot of people come in not only to the downtown library but also to the bookmobile."

Logsden said this fine-free initiative is not a trial program- they want to keep it this way long-term.

She says that's because it is important for kids and young adults to have access to these materials to help with their learning.