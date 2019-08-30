Goats take over Fourth Street Elevator in Dubuque this weekend

People visiting the Fenelon Place Elevator, also known at the Fourth Street Elevator, in Dubuque this weekend will notice goats on the hillside.

Goats take over the Fourth Street Elevator in Dubuque to trim weeds. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

The owners of the business rented the animals from Goats on the Go, owned by Peg and Tim Harbaugh.

The goats will be there all weekend eating the weeds and invasive species along with the elevator.

Elevator owner Amy Schadle hopes a lot of people will stop by to ride the elevator and see the goats.

"There's 22 of them on the hill so you can watch one and then you see a little one and then you go and watch another one, and it's just fun," she said.

Schadle says her grandson usually trims the weeds, but they went with the goats because things have gotten really overgrown. She also says this is an environmentally friendly alternative to using pesticides or other chemicals.