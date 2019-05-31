Goats clear one acre of land for the city of Dubuque

The city of Dubuque is done with its pilot program of using goats to clear weeds.

About 50 goats worked on an acre of land near the Bee Branch water retention bain for about a week, starting on Wednesday, May 22.

The goats were removed on Friday, May 31 and the results are easy to see.

The brush once made it difficult to walk down to the water. Now it could be done easily.

The city spent about $1,250 on this pilot program. Right now, there isn't any plans to use the goats again, but the city is considering it.