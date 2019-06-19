Gnats, mosquitoes, midges bug eastern Iowans

The spring season ends in just two days and some will remember it for the bugs. All of the rainfall and moist conditions have created an abundance of insects.

Mosquito feeding on a human host, Photo Date: January 23, 2016 / Cropped Photo: Day Donaldson / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)

Dr. Donald Lewis, an entomologist at Iowa State, says nobody to his knowledge was conducting any census or had data to back up the claims that we have seen more bugs this year. However, due to phone calls, complaints and media requests, he's confident that this is a very above average year for insects. These bugs aren't just mosquitoes and he says the term gnat is too non-specific. There are over 1,000 species of midges and gnats that can swarm and perhaps be annoying, but he stresses that these types of insects are not harmful.

"They are a nuisance because they swarm around us, they get in our eyes, they're interfering with our enjoyment of being outside but as problems go, this one really has very little in the way of severe consequences. That doesn't mean we don't hate then, but we don't have to hate them as much as we hate mosquitoes and bed bugs and other pests that directly bother us," Dr. Donald Lewis, entomologist, said.

Lewis went on to say most insect repellents are specifically designed to repel only mosquitoes and that home remedies such as vanilla extract, garlic or Vitamin B-12 have not been proven to be effective in long-term studies. His advice is to try to avoid the mosquitoes. And for the gnats and midges? Grin and bear it.