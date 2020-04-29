Global day of giving created to support community needs due to COVID-19

The Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation announced the creation of a global day of giving on May 5, called #GivingTuesdayNow, to encouraging families and businesses to support nonprofits in Linn County.

“Nonprofit organizations are facing unprecedented challenges to meet the demand for their services and to sustain their organizations during this time,” said Michelle Beisker, Senior Vice President of Development at the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation. “This day of giving provides a time for Linn County residents to show their support of their community.”

Nonprofit Network Manager at the Community Foundation Carrie Walker said nonprofits working in the health and human services sector, as well as organizations in arts and culture, environment and education, are facing new challenges and need resources to better serve the community and sustain their operations.

Toyota Cedar Rapids announced it is providing a 1:1 match up to $25,000 in donations made for #GivingTuesdayNow.

“Together, we can help support the critical work nonprofits are providing right here in our community,” said Joe Trabucco, general manager, Toyota Financial Services in Cedar Rapids. “Through this match campaign, we want to encourage others to give and rally as a community to meet the increased needs.”

For more information, including how to donate, visit the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation's website.