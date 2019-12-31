Glenwood Resource Center superintendent fired

The Iowa Department of Human Resources says the superintendent at a state-run institution in western Iowa is without a job. This follows a federal investigation into alleged human experiments at the facility.

The department says it fired Doctor Jerry Rea at the Glenwood Resource Center in Glenwood which houses people with intellectual disabilities. The department put Rea on administrative leave during a federal investigation earlier this month.

The Department of Justice says it involved what it called "sexual arousal studies" and other human experiments.

The Iowa DHS says it is working to find a new superintendent.