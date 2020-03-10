Glenwood Resource Center says its making changes following investigation

A state-run resource center under investigation for allegedly conducting experiments on residents in their care is making changes.

The Glenwood Resource Center is for people with disabilities. The investigation by the Department of Justice is looking into several allegations including conducting sexual arousal studies.

According to Iowa's Department of Human Services, the center updated staffing and operation policies in February to try to prevent something like this from happening again.

One change puts staff directly responsible for individuals rather than "zones".

