Glaze of ice possible Wednesday morning

We're in a break in the weather the rest of today, but the active weather pattern picks back up again soon. Some clearing will try to work into our area this afternoon as temperatures stay fairly steady.

Late in the overnight hours tonight, freezing drizzle may develop. A wintry mix is likely Wednesday morning. A glaze of ice is possible along with a coating of snow in spots. While it won't be much, even a small amount of ice means you need to be cautious. The wind picks up in the afternoon, gusting to 30 mph. Blustery winds continue tomorrow night, dropping wind chills below zero. Thursday's mostly sunny but cold as highs stay in the teens.

A complicated weather system hits Friday, which may start as snow, turn to a wintry mix, then go back to snow. Any change in the track will affect what we get and how much. Behind that system, temperatures plummet to the coldest we've seen this season.