A pane of glass from a downtown Cedar Rapids highrise fell out of place and onto the street below, authorities said Wednesday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., the glass became detached from an upper floor of the CRST building, at 201 1st Street SE, and fell onto the 2nd Avenue bridge below.

Cedar Rapids police had the area of the street below blocked off for a period of time.

Nobody was injured, nor any vehicles damaged, in the incident.