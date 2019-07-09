Gjerde announces run for Iowa House seat held by Hinson

A Cedar Rapids Democrat has announced that he is running for the Iowa House.

Eric Gjerde will enter the race for Iowa House District 67, which includes Robins, Hiawatha, along with parts of Marion and Cedar Rapids.

Gjerde previously ran for the seat in 2018, challenging Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson. She beat him by a margin of 52 percent to 48 percent.

Hinson recently announced that she intends to seek the Republican nomination to run against Rep. Abby Finkenauer in Iowa's first Congressional district.

“With Medicaid privatization jeopardizing the health security of over 425,000 Iowans, it’s clear that Republican policies in Des Moines are not working for us,” Gjerde said, in a statement. “That’s why I’m running for the Iowa House of Representatives.”

Gjerde is a special education teacher and coach at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids.