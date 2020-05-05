Giving Tuesday Now created to help nonprofits, healthcare workers during Coronavirus Pandemic

A new day of giving is emerging from the Coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday is Giving Tuesday Now.

It's created by the makers of Giving Tuesday, which normally happens in December around the holidays to give to charities, nonprofits, and the like.

Leaders at the African American Museum of Iowa say things have been a struggle since they had to close because COVID-19. The museum has been closed to the public since mid-March. Leaders tell me their nonprofit is losing more than $1,200 per day.

That's money they would usually get from people coming in to learn about Black history. They had to cancel some of their events or move them online.

Leaders say donations from Giving Tuesday Now would help them maintain until they can open back up. They say the museum is very important for the community.

"I think that the museum is important today as it was for the same reasons as it was over 30 years ago,” said LaNisha Cassell, Executive Director with the African American Museum of Iowa. “That's because we provide educational resources that fill a gap to what traditional education provides. And you know we tell authentic stories about Iowa's African American history and culture of struggles and achievements.”

The museum has some virtual programs on their website. Besides nonprofits, leaders say people can donate to healthcare workers, small businesses, or check on a loved one.Click here to learn more about the African American Museum of Iowa. Click here to learn more about Giving Tuesday Now.

