'Giving Tree' brings business community together to benefit Cedar Rapids nonprofit organization

From hamburger ornaments to Santa hats atop Roman busts, the Christmas decorations at The Map Room in downtown Cedar Rapids are a little off-the-wall.

The Community Giving Tree will be set up at the Map Room in downtown Cedar Rapids until at least Dec. 14, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)

Attached to the restaurant's back wall, however, is a tree that is all about giving.

For a minimum $5 donation that benefits Tanager Place, a Cedar Rapids-based mental health treatment facility for children, people at The Map Room can select an ornament from the Community Giving Tree, a holiday decoration its staff has put up the last three years.

“I wanted to figure out a way to get our restaurant community and our small, local businesses to pull together for the common good,” owner Christina Springman said.

There’s a number on the back of each ornament, which corresponds with numbered boxes filled with more gifts than Springman herself even knows.

“We have at least 50 local businesses that donated, and most of them donate at least four things, if not more,” Springman said.

Then people randomly pick a gift from that box, ranging from apparel and wine to gift cards and massage certificates. Some of the donations came from Goldfinch Cyclery, a bike shop in the NewBo District that’s less than a mile away Map Room.

In fact, most of the businesses that contributed to the Community Giving Tree are located in a relatively small area between downtown Cedar Rapids, NewBo, Czech Village and Kingston Village.

“There’s definitely a sense of neighborhood empowerment that the Giving Tree certainly highlights — everybody’s willingness to contribute but also a way to get other people into other neighboring businesses’ doors,” Logan Orcutt, Goldfinch Cyclery co-owner, said.

Fair warning to anyone who selects a gift: Some of them are duds, including lumps of coal and ugly Christmas sweaters.

“It’s $3 to trade back in, and you can try again,” Springman said, adding that people can select — and pay for — gifts as many times as they want. “I had somebody in here last year that did it for their Christmas shopping here. He just dropped $50 and kept pulling things and pulling things.”

Last year, Springman said the Community Giving Tree raised about $1,700 for Tanager Place.

“They’re advocates for children in our community, and we need as many of those as we can,” Springman said.

The word about the tree and its gifts is getting around, and a few people lined up outside the Map Room’s door before the restaurant opened Monday morning, when the tree officially debuted for the season.

“We just keep growing and growing, and we’ll keep going as long as people keep donating,” Springman said.

The Community Giving Tree will be up until at least Saturday, but Springman said if the Map Room receives more gift donations, it could remain up for longer than that.