Give some zest to salmon with a citrus and quinoa-based power bowl

Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shares with us how to give some zest to your salmon with a Citrus Salmon Power Bowl. (KCRG)
Citrus Salmon Power Bowl
Makes 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
For the salmon:
4 (4 ounce) salmon filets
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 Tbsp. paprika
½ tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. dried thyme
Salt and pepper, to taste
Zest of 1 lime
For the dressing:
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
½ cup fresh cilantro
Juice of 2 limes
1 tsp. honey
Salt, to taste
For the power bowl:
1 cup cooked quinoa
2 cups baby spinach
3 oranges or grapefruits, segmented
1 avocado, sliced
Directions:
Season salmon with oil, paprika, garlic powder, thyme, salt, pepper and lime zest. Heat a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add salmon, skin side up, and sear for 3–5 minutes on each side or until salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork.
Combine dressing ingredients in a blender or food processor and set aside.
To assemble: divide quinoa, spinach, orange or grapefruit segments and avocado among four bowls. Top with salmon fillet and dressing.
Nutrition information per serving: 354 calories; 17.6 g fat; 2.5 g saturated fat; 18.4 mg cholesterol; 32.6 g carbohydrate; 8.4 g fiber; 4.6 g sugar; 16.5 g protein
E-Mail Whitney with questions here.