Giuliani associate got $1 million from indicted Ukrainian

Federal prosecutors have revealed that a business associate of Rudy Giuliani received a $1 million payment in September from an indicted Ukrainian oligarch who is a fugitive from justice in the U.S.

The disclosure came during a Tuesday court hearing in New York for Lev Parnas, who is awaiting trial on charges that he made illegal campaign contributions.

Prosecutors had wanted Parnas’ bail revoked for failing to disclose the payment from the Ukrainian, Dmytro Firtash, but that request was denied by a judge.

Firtash has been fighting extradition to the U.S. since 2014. He says he is innocent.

He is charged with conspiring to pay bribes in India in connection with a titanium mining enterprise.

