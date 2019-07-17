Girls attending Boy Scouts camps across Iowa this summer

Girls are attending boy scout camps here in Iowa this summer, and leaders say it's working out well.

Travis Mensen walks with his daughter, 11-year-old Erin Mensen, at Camp C.S. Klaus on Wednesday, July 17. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

In February, Boy Scout Troops started welcoming girls, and the program for ages 11 to 17-year-olds changed its name to "Scouts BSA." The organization made the change because it says it will be more convenient for busy families. It also allows girls to be able to become Eagle Scouts, the highest scouting award, which can help open doors for them academically and in future careers.

On Wednesday, a group of scouts was busy doing various activities at Camp C.S. Klaus near Greeley, Iowa. Among them were a few girls, including 11-year-old Erin Mensen, who was busy working toward an aquatic badge.

"I was really excited to like do my swim test so I could be a blue swimmer and do all kinds of fun stuff in the deeper end of the lake here," Erin said.

Erin joined the organization as a Cub Scout last summer. She decided to join because she's watched her brothers go through the program.

"It sounded like a lot of fun and, hearing from my brothers, it just sounded so exciting," Erin said.

When the organization opened the program up to girls, her dad, Travis Mensen, was equally excited.

"I always wanted her to have that opportunity, the same opportunity to be able to earn that Eagle rank because it means so much and to experience the journey along the way," Travis said. "You know to live the scout model, the scout law and the scout oath and become a better person because of that."

Northeast Iowa Council Scout Executive Matt Klutzaritz said 128 girls signed up in the fall for cub scouts, and another eight signed up for Scouts BSA. While that second number seems low, Klutzaritz expects it to go up.

"94 percent of our, what was called Boy Scouts and is now Scouts BSA, were cub scouts in the past, so it’s going to take a little bit of time for those girls to move up the ranks and go into the older program," Klutzaritz said.

The girls and boys are in separate troops.

"National looked at several reasons why to do this, and they consulted with different child psychologists, different experts in the field, and at this point that's the way they felt would be the best to go," Klutzaritz said.

When girls and boys are at camp together, they sleep in separate campsites and the leaders are nearby.

The move to accept girls was controversial and people worried it was challenging Girl Scouts. However, Klutzaritz sees it as just adding to the number of programs offered to girls.

"It’s just an alternative," Klutzaritz said. "It’s another program, especially for those who have seen their brothers or heard their dad talk about some of the things they’ve done.”

Meg Harper, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois said in an email, "while Boy Scouts may explore new markets by 'allowing' girls to now take part in their historically exclusive activities, Girl Scouts will remain competitive by offering new opportunities for girls. Our program has always strived to keep up with modern demand. Our traditions have led us through a fast-paced future by applying our values to new badges, events, opportunities, and activities."

Harper also said the organization served more girls this past membership year than the previous.