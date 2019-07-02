Girl, 9, suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after illegal explosive detonates in hands, Penn. police say

Police in Philadelphia say charges may be filed against the father of a 9-year-old girl who suffered serious injuries after an illegal explosive device he bought exploded in her hands.

Police say the victim’s father bought two illegal explosive devices the day before the incident, exploded one and left the other on the mantel inside the home. (Source: WPVI/CNN)

Neighbors say they heard an explosion, saw smoke and heard screams coming from the home of a 9-year-old girl Sunday morning.

An illegal explosive device, purchased by the girl’s father, had detonated while the victim was holding it, according to authorities.

The girl sustained serious, “life-altering injuries" to both hands, as well as cuts to her chest and face and burns to her eyes. She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

However, authorities say the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

According to police, the victim’s father bought two of the illegal explosive devices Saturday from a man on the street. He exploded one and left the other on the mantel inside the home.

The next morning, while the 9-year-old was home alone, police say she picked up the explosive and it went off. It’s unclear if the girl lit the device or if it detonated due to being handled.

Police may file charges against the girl’s father. They are also looking for the man who sold him the illegal explosives.

Police warn others to stay away from devices like M-80s, M-100s and M-250s because they can easily detonate and are considered inherently dangerous.

