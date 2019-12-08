Gifts needed for Waypoint Wonderland

Organizers of one eastern Iowa holiday tradition are asking for more toy donations for local children.

The annual "Waypoint Wonderland" is set to take place this week, but there aren't as many gifts as organizers would like.

Roughly 500 children are signed up for the event.

The Wonderland provides holiday gifts to the children of families who've received some help from Waypoint. The nonprofit helps families who are experiencing homelessness, domestic violence or financial struggles.

Waypoint staff says this is something area families look forward to each year, and it helps them celebrate the holidays.

"If they have only received socks and underwear for Christmas or only one gift, and their friends at school have these lavish gifts, it's really hard for them to navigate. And it's hard for the parents to navigate and explain to them. So our goal is to provide as much as a normal holiday experience as possible," Brittany Appleton said.

The most needed items are toys for older children, ages seven to 12 years old. Organizers are also looking for gift cards and stocking stuffers.

If you can donate, please drop off the gifts at Waypoint on Monday between 8 a.m to 5 p.m.