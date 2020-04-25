Gift of the Mask: Cuomo lauds retired Kansas farmer's gesture

A retired farmer in Kansas whose wife has one lung shipped one of the couple's five N-95 masks to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for use by a doctor or a nurse.

Dennis Ruhnke and his wife, Sharon stand on the front porch of their home near Troy, Kan. Friday, April 24, 2020. Dennis, a retired farmer, shipped one of the couple's five N-95 masks to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for use by a doctor or a nurse. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cuomo read the entire letter at his daily briefing as an example of courage and generosity in dark times. Cuomo's eyes misted as he brandished the mask at his daily briefing.

Dennis Ruhnke said he was surprised at the public attention.