Getting the scoop on nearly 40-year-old ice cream shop

This week as we feature the people, attractions, and businesses that make up Our Town Tiffin, we’re getting the scoop on a store that’s been a family favorite for decades.

Jon’s Ice Cream opened up in 1980.

“Food is really important when it comes to happiness,” said Victoria Mufson, general manager at the store. “I think there’s a sense of nostalgia that we have here, it’s a small town, we’re not filled with technology, they just come here they have a family environment, a good place to be with friends.”

The town around Jon's Ice Cream is changing, but decades later, workers are still serving up smiles.

“It started out being one of the only businesses around, and it really just has blossomed from there,” Mufson said.

A store that’s become a family tradition as a place to celebrate after baseball games, and a popular stop after swimming at the pool or time on the lake, right in the heart of Tiffin.

“It’s fun to see the different people that are coming to Tiffin, and then the regulars that come and stay around, it’s awesome,” Mufson said.

