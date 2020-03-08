Get those umbrellas ready, rain will impact your Monday

Clouds will increase through the evening and overnight hours, making way for our next system that will bring rain during the entire day on Monday.

Rain and a few isolated storms towards the south will move in late tonight. Temperatures overnight and through Monday morning won't fluctuate too much and we will most likely reach our high temperature in the morning and cool through the afternoon. Light to moderate rain will be present and stay steady through Monday. Rain will become scattered in the evening, before pushing out late Monday night.

Rain totals will be between 0.5 to 1.5", with higher totals most likely to the south.

Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday after a wind shift to the northwest, in the upper 40s. There's a slight chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s for the rest of the workweek.

