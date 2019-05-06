Generally dry today amid a few spots of rain

As a cold front slides across eastern Iowa today, it'll take most of the rain chance with it - at least for now. A handful of showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be possible today into tonight, but there will be many dry hours. Our sky is mostly cloudy with highs generally around 60 to 65.

We're in the lower 60s tomorrow under a mostly cloudy sky, although northern Iowa may see more peeks of sun. Tomorrow night, rain begins to return from the south. Wednesday is looking quite wet at this time with rain, which may be heavy. The odds are high of widespread amounts over an inch, with some spots picking up more than a couple of inches. It'll be windy at times with highs in the 50s.

Showers end early Thursday, taking us into a relatively quiet but somewhat cool Mother's Day weekend.