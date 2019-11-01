General Mills workers could strike next week as a deal has not been reached

Friday was the deadline for contract negotiations between General Mills and union workers in Cedar Rapids.

General Mills on Friday, November 1, 2019 (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

Now, members of Local 110 of the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union are making plans to strike as early as next week.

A letter posted on the union's website lays out that workers are asking for more pay, maintaining healthcare and retirement benefits, and to keep certain portions of overtime and premium weekend pay.

Meetings set for next week explain that the union plans to vote if they should decline the company's offer, and authorize a strike.

"These workers must not be treated as disposable by General Mills,” Union President Stuart Appelbaum said. “This is a workforce where many members have spent 20-30 plus years working at this iconic American brand and the fact that the company won't recognize the hard work they do every day is outrageous."

General Mills provided a statement to TV9 saying, "General Mills and the RWDSU have met on many occasions and while we respect our employee's ability to strike, we hope to be able to continue the conversation in good faith and focus on reaching a future agreement."

Around 520 workers are represented by the RWDSU.

