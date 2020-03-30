General Mills plant employee has presumed COVID-19 case, company says

A local food manufacturer said one of its employees likely has the illness associated with the novel coronavirus, company officials confirmed on Monday.

The General Mills production facility in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)

General Mills said that an employee had a presumed case of COVID-19 and was self-isolating. Company officials said that other employees with possible exposure to this person have been contacted and given instructions.

Staff at the plant have completed extra cleaning of the areas where the employee may have been. Overall, the plant has been undertaking enhanced sanitization measures along with promoting social distancing among workers whenever possible.

Company officials said that the Food and Drug Administration is not aware of any reports of illness from coronavirus linked ot food or food packaging.