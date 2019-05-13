"Gear Up" program increases ACT test participation rate at Cedar Rapids school

A program by Iowa College Aid called Gear Up that targets low-income students from 7th grade in order to get them ready for college or career training has been ongoing.

This year, it paid for those students to take the ACT, which drove up participation rates in Cedar Rapids.

"Typically when a district pays for the ACT exam you got about a 48 percent of students that take part in that," Laurie Mead, Kennedy High School Gear Up Coordinator, said. "We had an 85 percent rate of students taking part in the ACT, and we are just so excited about that."

Cedar Rapids Schools says it has not decided if it will offer free ACT exams for students next year when the funding for Gear Up runs out.