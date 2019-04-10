Gas prices in Iowa below national average

Gas Prices are on the rise nationwide.

AAA said the average price for a gallon of regular gas is now $2.75. That's up 11 percent in the last month.

Analysts blame the price hikes on unplanned refinery maintenance at several locations.

According to AAA, the state average is below the national at $2.64.

In Cedar Rapids, it's $2.61. The average in Dubuque is $2.76. Iowa City is at $2.67. And the average in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area is $2.60.

AAA has a trip calculator drivers can use to see how much it will cost in gas.

Gas Buddy also has a trip calculator available to drivers.