Gas prices dropping ahead of last holiday weekend of summer

Prices at the pump have been falling in the run-up to the final holiday weekend of the traditional summer season, according to a survey of filling stations in the state.

GasBuddy, a website that tracks fuel prices, Iowa's average price of unleaded gas fell three cents in the past week to an average of $2.43 per gallon. Prices are 13.6 cents lower, on average, compared to one month ago, and 29.3 cents lower than this time last year.

"With Labor Day around the corner, motorists will see the cheapest end to the summer since 2016, a great send-off to wrap up the summer driving season, but more good news likely lay ahead for motorists," Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said, in a statement. "Gas prices will likely decline even more substantially starting in mid-September as most of the nation begins the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline starting September 16."

Iowa's decline slightly outpaces the national average of 2.1 cents over the last week, and the overall average price is lower than the national average at $2.59 per gallon.

Prices in the Cedar Rapids area range from $2.21 to $2.41 per gallon, according to GasBuddy reports.