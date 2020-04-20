Gas prices continue to tumble, and analysts say we haven’t hit bottom yet

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has dropped once again, and analysts say this downward trend will likely continue.

AAA is reporting another weekly gas price decline, and the downward trend could continue. (Source: CNN)

AAA reports gas prices have dropped another five cents this week, and the average price is now nearly $1.82.

This is more than a dollar cheaper than the average cost of filling up in April of last year.

Gas stations in several states have even advertised fuel for less than a dollar.

Analysts believe the cost will continue to drop, as crude oil prices haven’t been this low since 2002. The coronavirus pandemic has also played a role in the price decline.

