Gas leak in Monticello leads to evacuations

A gas line break has led to evacuations until further notice in parts of Monticello, officials said Monday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m., crews working on a construction project in the 600 block of North Sycamore Street hit a gas line, causing a leak. An evacuation is in place for this block.

Residents with questions can call the Monticello Police Department at (319) 465-3526 for updates to the status of the leak. Nobody will be allowed into the area until the leak is contained.

An emergency shelter, located at 201 E South Street, has been opened for residents that need a place to be until the leak is fixed.