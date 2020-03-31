Garrison firefighters design unique Easter egg hunt while being mindful of virus risks

A town in Benton County is working to have some Easter fun, despite the need for social distancing.

The Easter bunny shows off a decorate paper egg hidden in a window in Garrison. Firefighters in the town organized the special Easter egg hunt which allows people of all ages to participate while maintaining good social distancing. Photo date: Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Randy Dircks/KCRG)

The Garrison Fire Auxiliary created an Easter egg hunt, but it's a little different than you may be used to seeing. They colored and cut out paper eggs and placed them all over town. They are encouraging people of any age to go out and see how many they can find hidden in windows and storefronts.

"The are scattered all over town, high and low. Some are a little tricky to find," Erica Flickinger, with the fire auxiliary, said. "We have a Facebook post, and once you think that you found all of them, you go and put your guess on there. The first one that is closest will get first prize and we have second and third prize as well."

Organizers say the hunt is their way of helping people find some fun -- while distancing.