Garlock, Neumann, Merschbrock win contested seats for Cedar Rapids school board

Voters in Cedar Rapids chose four people in school board races on Tuesday.

Cindy Garlock and Jennifer Neumann were elected to at-large seats, beating other challengers Joeseph Miller, Maurice Davis, and Janelle Lund.

Garlock received 5,462 votes, or 32.7 percent, and Neumann received 3,853 votes, or 23.0 percent. Lund earned 2,639 votes, or 15.8 percent, Miller received 2,586 votes, or 15.5 percent, and Davis got 2,105 votes, or 12.6 perecent.

In District 4, Dexter Merschbrock beat his opponent Rafael Jacobo. Merschbrock received 4,945 votes, or 56.5 percent, and Jacobo earned 3,751 votes, or 42.8 percent.

David Tominsky ran unopposed in District 18, earning 8,215 votes, or 98.1 percent.