Gardner Golf Course to reopen May 1, Ellis Golf Course to reopen May 4

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two eastern Iowa golf courses have announced their plans to reopen in May but will maintaining guidelines for social distancing.
Gardner Golf Course in Marion announced it is reopening to the public on May 1. And Ellis Golf Course in Cedar Rapids will reopen on May 4.
Driving ranges will be open, but Ellis' will be mats only. Both courses will still require social distancing in the clubhouse, parking lots and while on course property.
To encourage more distance between players, tee times will be extended and will also be required.
For more information or to answer questions about accommodations, call Gardner Golf Course at 286-5586 and Ellis Golf Course at 286-5589.