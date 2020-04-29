Gardner Golf Course to reopen May 1, Ellis Golf Course to reopen May 4

Two eastern Iowa golf courses have announced their plans to reopen in May but will maintaining guidelines for social distancing.

Gardner Golf Course in Marion announced it is reopening to the public on May 1. And Ellis Golf Course in Cedar Rapids will reopen on May 4.

Driving ranges will be open, but Ellis' will be mats only. Both courses will still require social distancing in the clubhouse, parking lots and while on course property.

To encourage more distance between players, tee times will be extended and will also be required.

Additional social distancing guidelines include:

Clubhouses are to be used for check-in and purchase of food only, no loitering will be allowed.



All food will be packaged food and transactions must be made by credit card.



Walking is encouraged, but carts will be available. They will be limited to one person only, and will also be disinfected after each use.



Ball washers, water coolers and sand trap rakes will not be used on the course

