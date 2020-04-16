Gardner Golf Course & disc golf courses in Cedar Rapids parks to close

After Gov. Reynolds' new proclamation on Thursday, banning all "gatherings", the Gardner Golf Course and all disc golf courses in parks in Cedar Rapids will close through April 30th.

“We know that physical activity outdoors has a positive effect on our physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing, and we want to see our residents continue to enjoy the trail system while also keeping safety in mind,” says Parks and Recreation Director Scott Hock.

Parks, trails, and dog parks will continue to stay open. To help encourage social distancing though, one-way travel on trail loops is recommended. Signage will be posted to show the one-way traffic pattern. These recommended guidelines are to help people on the trails reduce contact with others. This will take place at Prarie Park Fishery and Cherry Hill Park loop trail.

Anyone on trails is asked to follow all CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19.