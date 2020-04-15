Garden centers seeing increase in demand for vegetable seeds and plants

During COVID-19, there's been a high demand for many items. That list now includes planting seeds.

Plants line shelves in a greenhouse at Cedar Valley Garden Center in Palo on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Josh Christensen/KCRG)

"The other day, I was up front at the store and I couldn't even find an empty phone line to call out on," Cindy Sevde, of the Cedar River Garden Center in Palo, said. "So we have been very busy."

The Cedar River Garden Center is just one of many companies trying to keep up with the demand for vegetable seeds and plants with the spring planting season starting. It's not just experienced gardeners they're seeing, there's also a lot of first-timers.

"I had an elderly couple in today buying seeds and plants," Sevde said. "I asked if I could help and the gentleman said, 'Well we're knew at this.' So, old and new, we have a lot of people looking at gardening."

Sevde said beans and tomatoes are the easiest vegetables to start with for first-time gardeners. She also recommends to start out small before building on your garden.

"It becomes very addictive," Sevde said.