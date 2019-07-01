Garbage collection not stopped by 4th of July in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City

An upcoming federal holiday will not stop the collection of garbage and recycling in two major eastern Iowa City, those cities announced.

In both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, crews will run normal curbside collection routes on July 4 and July 5. Past years have seen schedules adjusted due to the Independence Day holiday.

In a statement, Iowa City officials said that an increase in the quantity of garbage and recycling in recent years made it too burdensome to try and catch up on collection the day after the holiday.

Most municipal offices in both cities will be closed in observance of the holiday.