Garage sale raising money for a service dog

A local garage sale is raising money to help a Cedar Rapids family afford a service dog. Six-year-old Olivia has autism and gets seizures, and her family has been trying to adopt a service dog to help her for almost three years.

Friends of Olivia’s family spent a month collecting items to sell in a two-day yard sale fundraiser. All the proceeds go towards bringing home Vader, a service dog who has been specially trained to help Olivia.

“It’s gonna help keep her safe, know where she’s at in case she wanders off or anything like that. So, this animal will definitely become her best friend, it will be with her 24/7,” says CJ Dunbar, one of the organizers.

Olivia’s family still needs to raise $2,500 to bring Vader home in September. The garage sale is open July 27-28 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at 511 35th St. NE. Cedar Rapids. People can also donate to Olivia’s GoFundMe page on the side of this article.