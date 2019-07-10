Garage fire causes minor damage in Charles City

A small fire in the upper area of a detached garage caused minor damage on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

At around 1:55 p.m., Charles City Fire Department crews responded to a call of a garage fire at 103 Spriggs Street. Smoke was visible from a detached garage along the roof, but there was no sign of smoke or flame inside the structure.

Fire crews removed some of the siding on the structure near where smoke was visible and were able to locate flame. It was quickly extinguished.

Nobody was injured.