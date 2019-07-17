Gallery Garden in Marshalltown serves unique purpose

A spot of serenity is located in the middle of Our Town Marshalltown.

The Gallery Garden, located at 135 E. Main Street in Marshalltown (Randy Dircks/KCRG)

There are over 1,000 plants just on a wall at the Gallery Garden. There are also paintings all over the garden that a local artist created.

The business owner next door designed this space and wants everyone to use it.

Besides its beauty, the garden serves an environmental purpose. It's a stormwater runoff project. Downtown tenants have had lots of issues, as heavy rains often cause backups in the city sewer.

“In this particular location it would back up into the parking lot and it's really hard on the foundations near the parking lot which was the case here as well,” Jenny Etter said.

There are also solar panels included in this garden. That generates enough energy to run a pump that waters all the plants in the park.