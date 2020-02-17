Gallery: 2020 9 Who Care Banquet

TV9 honored nine outstanding volunteers here in eastern Iowa. They all attended our Nine Who Care Banquet on Saturday.

During the ceremony, the award recipients were each presented with a $500 donation to give to their charity of choice.

One volunteer stood out, though. We've all heard the saying it takes a village to raise a child. Well, one eastern Iowa man, with help from his team, is helping to raise almost 40 kids. KCRG TV9's Taylor Holt introduces us to the scoutmaster who is working overtime to help transform boys into hard-working, responsible adults.

