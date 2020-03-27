GOP says Iowa district conventions to take votes by mail

District conventions for the Iowa Republican Party won't be convening as usual, but voting will be conducted by mail as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party said Friday that the State Central Committee has decided to mail paper ballots to all district delegates. A party spokesman says the paper ballots will allow the party to conduct conventions and proceed with important party business, including electing delegates to the state and national convention.

District standing committees are meeting via Zoom on Saturday to outline how the paper ballot process will work. Iowans can go online for updates.