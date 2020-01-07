GOP leaders not planning oversight of Glenwood Resource Center

Iowa Republican legislative leaders say they aren't planning to hold oversight committee meetings about problems at an Iowa care center for people with intellectual disabilities.

Incoming House Speaker Pat Grassley says lawmakers are waiting to hear results of federal and state investigations into Glenwood Resource Center issues before acting. Grassley says House leaders were told last year by Iowa human services officials there was no need for an investigation.

The federal inquiry announced in November appears focused on whether the state violated federal rights of residents through unnecessary experiments.

Lawmakers and Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke about the issue Tuesday during the AP's annual legislative forum.