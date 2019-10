GM-UAW talks take turn for worse; settlement not near

The top negotiator in contract talks between General Motors and the United Auto Workers says bargaining has hit a big snag.

Bob Pevec, right, a 20-year GM employee, pickets outside the General Motors Fabrication Division, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Parma, Ohio. Pevec is a tool and die maker. The strike against General Motors by 49,000 United Auto Workers entered its second week Monday with progress reported in negotiations but no clear end in sight. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

In an email to union members, UAW Vice President Terry Dittes (DIT-ez) casts doubt on whether there will be a settlement soon in a contract dispute that has led to a 21-day strike by 49,000 union members.

Dittes' letter says the union presented a proposal to the company Saturday. He says GM responded Sunday morning by reverting back to an offer that had been rejected and made few changes.

He says the company isn't willing to fairly compensate the workers.

A message was left Sunday seeking comment from GM.

The strike has shut down GM's U.S. production since Sept. 16 and hampered manufacturing in Mexico and Canada.