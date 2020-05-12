Advertisement

Future of telemedicine: How COVID-19 is changing how we see the doctor

By Jacqueline Policastro, Tyler S. Smith and Allison Maass
Published: May. 12, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For many patients – this is the first time they’ve ever seen their doctor on the computer.

"Sometimes the easiest change to make is the one you have to make,” said Dr. Ellen O'Brien. “We couldn't really be contemplative about it, we just had to launch in and do it."

Dr. O'Brien works for Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. In February, providers at Children's saw 100 patients by telemedicine. In April, that number jumped to 8,000.

“We are really doing our best to try to limit the exposures for kids, so everybody can be as safe as possible,” said O’Brien. “I had one where the kids were jumping on the bed and the parents were trying to talk to me, or the baby is crying. Not unlike a regular visit.”

Dr. O’Brien is screening sick patients and seeing children for their regular checkups online.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending this for most children over the age of 2 until it's safe to visit the doctor in person again.

"It's been an explosion of use,” said Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of the American Telemedicine Association.

She says the pandemic is making telemedicine more accessible.

Some private insurance companies are waiving out of pocket fees for telemedicine visits, and many federal and state insurance programs are now paying for the virtual visits.

Mond Johnson is lobbying for these changes to become permanent.

"One thing that will be a constant in this conversation going forward is the importance and the need of telehealth for people to get care where and when they need it,” said Mond Johnson.

So now, it’s becoming easier for our doctors to check in on us, no matter what is going on in the world outside.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
Iowa using $10M in virus aid to fund state police officers
The Celebration Farm, Iowa City.
Wedding venue sticks to no refund policy despite pandemic
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
Gov. Reynolds makes adjustments to disaster emergency proclamation as hospitalizations decline
Sign at Tyson Foods' Waterloo plant.
Seven Tyson employees fired after wagering investigation
COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpass 260,000 on Wednesday, 14 more deaths reported

Latest News

Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: New USDA program aims to help farmers and families in need
Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: New USDA program aims to help farmers and families in need
The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
US cybersecurity agency warns of ‘grave’ threat from hack
A Nigeria school was the site of a mass kidnapping. More than 300 boys are still missing.
Nigeria’s Boko Haram rebels release video of abducted boys
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Michael Regan listens as North Carolina Gov. Roy...
Biden picks regulator Michael Regan for EPA administrator
Is your flight canceled? How to get your money back
Is your flight canceled? How to get your money back