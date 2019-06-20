Future of Sykora Bakery in jeopardy due to rising flood insurance costs

A Go Fund Me page says rising flood insurance costs in July could force Sykora Bakery the business to close its doors in Czech Village.

The page says the bakery is trying to raise $20,000 to open an Airbnb in the upstairs portion of its building on 16th Avenue Southwest.

Despite the potential for a flood wall, the flood insurance premium which is currently $4,723, according to the page. It's set to go up 25% annually for the next four years rising to $9,400 in 2022.

Since 1903, Sykora's Bakery, once known as Kosek Bakery, has helped connect customers to the Czech culture through food and memorabilia. John and Sue Rocarek bought the business in 2001.

Following the flood of 2008, the owners and more than 300 volunteers worked to restore the bakery.

A statement on the Go Fund Me page reads, "The Rocareks are forced to refinance the mortgage and options are running out. However, we believe that just as the bakery has survived World War I, the Great Depression, World War II and the 2008 Flood—SYKORA BAKERY CAN SURVIVE WITH HELP FROM ITS COMMUNITY!"

In addition to opening the Airbnb, the long-term solution includes holding baking workshops and lessons as well as expanding their school tours. Currently, the bakery said it sees about 1,300 students while the expansion would bring that number to 2,600.