Future-Ready Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship awards 500 students at Kirkwood

500 future students of Kirkwood Community College were notified that their tuition is going to be paid for. This is all thanks to the new Future-Ready Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship program.

The scholarship was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this year to cover costs for students in 29 of the programs that Kirkwood offers. Some of the fields include business, healthcare, industrial technology, and agricultural science.

Kirkwood Associate Director of Marketing Justin Hoehn said students are very excited about the scholarship.

“Students have been thrilled to say the least,” said Hoehn. “I’ve heard stories from our staff of students nearly breaking down in tears at the news that they will owe $0 for tuition. Another student couldn’t wait to get started in class once she heard that she qualified. The Last-Dollar Scholarship is an amazing, tuition-free opportunity for students to study an in-demand field and begin careers in areas of need for our regional workforce. It’s really a win-win for everybody.”

Students who receive this scholarship are eligible for up to five full semesters paid, but they must re-apply each year. To qualify for this grant, high school students must enroll full time, attend orientation, meet with their advisors, remain enrolled, and make satisfactory academic progress. Adult learners may also apply frot his scholarship and they must either be part or full-time students.

Kirkwood does plan to award more scholarships before the 2019-2020 school year. The last day students can apply is August 1st. For more information, you can click on the link on the side of this article.