Colombia is declaring a state of emergency over its banana supply.

This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 photo shows a display of Dole bananas in a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Officials say a fungus is infecting the soil, so it can't produce fruit. It could lead to a shortage and a price increase.

Because the disease can spread before anyone finds it, experts say containment efforts likely won't help.