Funeral to honor eastern Iowa sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack

Flags will fly at half staff Tuesday to honor an eastern Iowa sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

William Shanahan, whose remains went unidentified after being killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor (Courtesy Photo)

A funeral service for Signalman Third Class William Shanahan is set for 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. A procession will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery on 32nd Street Drive SE.

Sailors from the Navy Operational Support Center in Rock Island will give Signalman Shanahan full military honors at his burial.

William Shanahan served on the U.S.S. Oklahoma in those early morning hours on December 7, 1941.

In May, a DNA sample his sister donated found a match to identify him. He's one of several Iowans recently identified as victims on the U.S.S. Oklahoma during the attack.

More than 400 men died that day on the U.S.S. Oklahoma.

Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of Shanahan. It's required at all public buildings.

Private businesses, schools, and city governments are encouraged to do the same.