Funeral to be held Monday for Iowa deputy killed in crash

Family and friends will gather Monday to remember a northwestern Iowa deputy killed in a crash.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Stephanie Schreurs died following a crash Friday morning. (Lyon County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

Station KSFY-TV reports a Mass of Christian Burial for Stephanie Schreurs will start at 10 a.m. at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, according to Anderson Funeral Home. It is open to the public.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Schreurs died from injuries sustained in a crash on Aug. 9. Authorities said she was driving a police SUV in non-emergency status when she crashed into a ditch after entering a sharp curve. The SUV vaulted a driveway then rolled, coming to rest on the driver's side of a gravel road.

Responders flew Schreurs to a Sioux Falls hospital where she died from her injuries.

She was a 24-year veteran of the sheriff's office and according to the sheriff's office Facebook page, she became Lyon County's first female deputy in 1997.

According to an obituary posted to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, she leaves behind four children and eight grandchildren.

A memorial fund has been established in honor of Deputy Schreurs at Security Savings Bank in Larchwood, Iowa. This is the only official memorial fund in existence.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Schreurs